Ayushmann, Tahira support women ragpickers in Delhi amid lockdown

As the nationwide lockdown has left many low-income groups in a tough situation, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are supporting a Delhi based non-profit organisation Gulmeher which works to support women ragpickers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:31 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As the nationwide lockdown has left many low-income groups in a tough situation, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are supporting a Delhi based non-profit organisation Gulmeher which works to support women ragpickers. Gulmeher is a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans and the couple has been associated with the organization for a long time.

"Coronavirus has impacted people from every strata of life. But it has hit the lower-income groups the hardest and it is our duty as citizens of this nation to come forward and support the people in dire need," said Khurrana. "Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a non-profit organization, for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now," he added.

The 'Article 15' actor said that his interactions with the women ragpickers have helped him understand the caste divides of the country. "My interactions with them were my inspiration behind signing Article 15. A crisis like these impacts people like them the most and we need to protect them. In this critical moment, Tahira and I are doing our best to ensure they have all the basic requirements to sustain and stay safe by being at home," the 35-year-old actor said.

Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, on the other hand, said that the way Indians support each other in the current times of crisis will define them as a nation. "While us Indians are impacted with COVID-19, for some people the impact will be much more destabilising, especially economically. We have to protect the lower-income, daily wage-earning community like our brothers and sisters in this time of crisis," said Kashyap.

"Ayushmann and I are doing our bit to support these wonderful women who are braving the coronavirus impact. Due to their financial instability, they are at serious risk because of even a single day without earning throws their life out of gear," she added. The couple has also made their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to help the Indian government combat the COVID-19 crisis.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1637 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

