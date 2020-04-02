Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reese Witherspoon launches chat series 'Shine On At Home'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-04-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 09:24 IST
Reese Witherspoon launches chat series 'Shine On At Home'

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has announced the launch of her new show “Shine On At Home” where she would dole out advice to people in need during their home quarantine. The new show is in the same vein as her 2018 talk show “Shine On with Reese” where she used to discuss various topics with experts, ranging from personal finances to parenting, reported Deadline.

“I’ve been thinking about ways I can give back at this time. A couple of years ago I did this show called 'Shine On With Reese'. It was on Netflix. It’s actually still on Netflix and it’s really good. I talked to experts in different fields that really inspire me,” Witherspoon said in a video posted on Instagram. “So as I was talking to different people I thought ‘what if I share some conversations that I’m having right now about how to deal with this time and share them with you guys," she added.

As part of the new show, Witherspoon said she would be talking to people who are experts in parenting, marriage counselling, and personal finances. “I thought I would share some of these conversations with you guys and I hope you find them useful and maybe thought-provoking, or helpful,” she added.

For the first episode of the show, the Oscar winner talked to New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky, discussing how they can manage house chores better. “I’ve learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling (three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!) and what the “Dirty Dozen” bare minimum needs of every household are,” the actor wrote in another post on Instagram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling shutdown extended, Tour de France dates remain

Cyclings shutdown was extended until June due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning French one-week stage race the Criterium du Dauphine will be postponed, organisers announced. However, the Tour de France, due to start in Nice on June 27, r...

RINL extends Rs 6.16 cr aid towards PM CARES fund

State-owned RINL is extending a financial assistance of Rs 6.16 crore towards the PM CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company official said. Out of Rs 6.16 crore, Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred to ...

Six-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in US

A six-week-old baby girl has died of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday, stressing that the death is a reminder that nobody is safe with this virus as the COVID-19 cases there crossed 3,500. A r...

Health response to COVID-19 pandemic should reach most vulnerable: UNICEF chief

Given how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading, an outbreak is looking imminent in the worlds refugee camps, crowded reception centers or detention facilities where migrant families are sheltering, the Executive Director of the UN Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020