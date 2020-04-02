Sona Mohapatra to host a live interactive gig

Singer Sona Mohapatra is engaging with her fans through a live-interactive video session on Thursday to chase away the coronavirus lockdown blues. The singer, who will be joined by her husband, music composer Ram Sampath, will be performing some of blockbusters songs during her online gig.

The musician couple will also discuss their collaborative tracks from movies such as “Delhi Belly”, “Talaash”, “Fukrey” and shows shows like “Satyamev Jayate” and “Coke Studio”. “What is different & special is that fans will be able to ask us questions then and there which we can answer & also they can engage with each other and share feedback & banter,” Sona said in a statement.

“A unique community experience without jeopardising the idea of social distancing which is very critical for India to flatten the curve and conquer this crisis together. Nothing cheers and heals better than music and for all of us, human contact and camaraderie in these tough times is welcome,” she added. A number of music personalities have been holding digital concerts as the country goes through the lockdown phase. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50.

