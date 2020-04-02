Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Jurassic World 3 get new release date? Colin Trevorrow shares new image on Instagram

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:57 IST
Will Jurassic World 3 get new release date? Colin Trevorrow shares new image on Instagram
Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion’s director Colin Trevorrow is working from amid the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Jurassic World

Is Jurassic World 3 (titled Jurassic World: Dominion) affected by global Covid-19 pandemic? It is release date postponed like other movies and television series? Read the texts below to get details behind it.

As we all know, the world is severely affected by the global epidemic coronavirus and majority of the countries are under lockdown. In this situation, the projects in the entertainment industry have either been dropped or postponed for indefinite period. Same with Jurassic World 3.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion's director Colin Trevorrow is working from amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following the temporary suspension of production, Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to share new image from the production house, which reveals he continues to perform his work despite the global lockdown.

The shooting for Jurassic World 3 was commenced during the end of February, the time was set based on its official premiere date June 11, 2021. However, within just a few days of production's commencement, the scenario changed and now it is still unclear if the directors and producers will have to change premiere date.

Here's what Colin Trevorrow posted on Instagram on Jurassic World 3:

View this post on Instagram

Working from home. #JurassicWorld

A post shared by Colin Trevorrow (@colin.trevorrow) on

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those are including Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

The cast members from the first two Jurassic World movies like Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda will also be returning to the movie.

Jurassic World 3 is slated to hit the big screens on June 11, 2021. But we still don't if the release date will be postponed.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reports 620,000 temporary layoffs since coronavirus lockdown

Spain has so far processed temporary layoff applications for at least 620,000 workers since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in mid March, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said at a news conference on...

Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000

Malaysia reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 3,116, the highest in Southeast Asia.The Ministry Of Health recorded a total of 50 deaths, with five reported on Thursday. ...

Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for shouting ‘corona, corona’ , spitting on hotel floor

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to two months jail on Thursday for shouting corona, corona and spitting on a hotel floor at the Changi Airport, the first conviction of its kind in the country related to the coronavirus outbreak, ...

Goa: 48 people test negative for coronavirus

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said 48 suspected COVID-19 patients in the state have tested negative for the infection. So far, five people have tested positive for coronavirus in the coastal state.Swab samples of 48 suspect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020