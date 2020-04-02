Will Jurassic World 3 get new release date? Colin Trevorrow shares new image on Instagram

Is Jurassic World 3 (titled Jurassic World: Dominion) affected by global Covid-19 pandemic? It is release date postponed like other movies and television series? Read the texts below to get details behind it.

As we all know, the world is severely affected by the global epidemic coronavirus and majority of the countries are under lockdown. In this situation, the projects in the entertainment industry have either been dropped or postponed for indefinite period. Same with Jurassic World 3.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion's director Colin Trevorrow is working from amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following the temporary suspension of production, Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to share new image from the production house, which reveals he continues to perform his work despite the global lockdown.

The shooting for Jurassic World 3 was commenced during the end of February, the time was set based on its official premiere date June 11, 2021. However, within just a few days of production's commencement, the scenario changed and now it is still unclear if the directors and producers will have to change premiere date.

Here's what Colin Trevorrow posted on Instagram on Jurassic World 3:

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those are including Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

The cast members from the first two Jurassic World movies like Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda will also be returning to the movie.

Jurassic World 3 is slated to hit the big screens on June 11, 2021. But we still don't if the release date will be postponed.

