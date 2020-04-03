Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Top Gun: Maverick' release pushed to December due to coronavirus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:33 IST
'Top Gun: Maverick' release pushed to December due to coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / tomcruise

Hollywood star Tom Cruise on Friday announced that the release of his much-awaited film "Top Gun: Maverick" has been postponed to December due to coronavirus pandemic. The anticipated Paramount Pictures movie, which was scheduled to debut on June 24, will now release December 23, 2020. The cruise took to Twitter to share the new release date of the film, which is the sequel to his 1986 classic hit. "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. 'Top Gun: Maverick' will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone," the actor posted on Twitter.

The follow-up features Cruise reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell along with Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, and Jon Hamm. The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is the latest project to have been pulled from release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount also pushed the release of "A Quiet Place: Part II" to September and "The Spongebob Movie: Sponge the Run" to July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

Thailand on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said. There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the governments ...

Investors look to China for a glimpse of life after coronavirus

Chinas recovery from the coronavirus outbreak may hold investable lessons for the rest of the globe, according to fund managers who are closely watching - and have begun cautiously buying - in the worlds second-biggest economy. With the wor...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Do social distancing better, White House doctor tells Americans. Trump objectsDr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House task force on the coronavirus, had a message for Americ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Oprah Winfrey donates 10 million for coronavirus reliefOprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating 10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020