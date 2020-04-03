Animal Kingdom Season 5 production suspended, Will it be released in May 2020?

We all knew Animal Kingdom Season 5 would be premiered in May this year. But fans are now worried seeing many television series and movies being postponed as the world is under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Why do fans expect Animal Kingdom Season 5 to premiere in May 2020? If you look back the release dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016. This is the reason fans expect Season 5 to release in May this year.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc.

The upcoming fifth season will have plenty of twists and curveballs. It will feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time.

The production for Animal Kingdom Season 5 was suspended on March 16, 2020 until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Season 1 received positive reviews. On review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the season has an approval rating of 76 percent based on 33 reviews. The upcoming episode is expected to consist of 13 episodes like Season 2, 3 and 4. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Incredibles 3 confirmed cast revealed, Know what Brad Bird said on its making

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.