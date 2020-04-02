The Incredibles 3 confirmed cast revealed, Know what Brad Bird said on its making

Is The Incredibles 3 going to take place? This is a big question and fans passionately want to get the real answer. Read the texts below to get more information on the third instalment of the franchise.

The first film titled The Incredibles was released in November 2004 and received acclaim from critics, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Released after around 14 years in June 2018, the second movie titled The Incredibles 2 received mostly positive reviews and set the record for the best opening weekend for an animated film with USD 183 million. The series has grossed a combined USD 1.8 billion worldwide.

With these successes, no one can predict that The Incredibles 3 would not be made ever. It's true that the third instalment may take some extra time, as we can see a time gap of 14 years between first two movies, but we don't find any reason for the directors and producers to drop the idea.

The Incredibles franchise's director Brad Bird expressed in an announcement, saying "If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one."

Brad Bird is not going to hastily make The Incredibles 3 to meet fans' demand. Instead, the 62-year-old director (who also directed movies like Tomorrowland, Ratatouille, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol to name a few) requires some time to do something different for the viewers.

Some of the confirmed cast who will lend their voice in The Incredibles 3 are Samuel L Jackson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner and Craig T Nelson. Underminer can come back in The Incredibles 3. There is a possibility for him to play a vital role in the third movie.

The Incredibles 3 does not have an official release date. It is likely to take a long time than expected. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Is Toy Story 5 possible? Know the latest developmental updates on it

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.