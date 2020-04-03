Left Menu
American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine just caught a huge break. The rapper will be free after a New York judge granted him a compassionate release in light of the coronavirus outbreak. His discharge will be effective immediately.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine granted early prison release amid COVID-19 crisis
Tekashi 6ix9ine (Image courtesy: Instagram sixninetekashi). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine just caught a huge break. The rapper will be free after a New York judge granted him a compassionate release in light of the coronavirus outbreak. His discharge will be effective immediately. According to the court documents obtained by Billboard, 6ix9ine will be on house arrest for the next four months under supervised release. He will have a GPS monitor, but he will also be bound to live at an address agreed upon by his probation officer.

Also, 6ix9ine can only leave his house if he requires medical attention or if he needs to meet his attorney. The 'Kooda' rapper was initially slated to be released from jail this July.

Judge Engelmayer denied 6ix9ine's initial request for home confinement, last week. The judge's order obtained by Billboard reads, "The Court is constrained to deny Mr. Hernandez's request. Having canvassed potential sources of legal authority, the Court concludes that it lacks the legal authority to thus modify his sentence."

The 23-year-old rapper's lawyer Lance Lazzaro, cited 6ix9ine's medical history, which includes sinusitis, asthma and bronchitis as primary reasons for him to evacuate prison and finish the remainder of his sentence at home. Lazzaro wrote in his request last month, "It seems like just a matter of time before all prisons in the area are hit with this virus, both inmates and guards." (ANI)

