Ekta Kapoor gives up one year's salary to help daily wage workers amid lockdown

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Friday announced to help the daily wage workers affected by the countrywide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak by donating her salary of a year, amounting to Rs 2.5 crores. The 44-year-old TV producer took to Twitter and announced the same on Twitter and wrote, "The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardship of people around us and of our country at large."

"It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji & who are going to suffer an immense loss due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow." I would thus forsake my one year's salary that is 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don't have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead is Together. Stay safe, stay healthy."

Ekta has also made donations to various relief funds to fight the effects of the pandemic. Other celebrities who have chipped in support to combat the outbreak of the virus are Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, and Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor.(ANI)

