The Grand Tour Season 5: Confirmation on show’s returning for atleast 2 more seasons

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 01:00 IST
The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton, and Season 5 is expect to get back everyone. Image Credit: Facebook / The Grand Tour

As of now, The Grand Tour Season 5 does not have an official release date. But that does not stop fans from speculating things related to the fifth season. The avid viewers of the British motoring television series also want to know what they can see in the imminent season. Read the texts below to get more updates on it.

For The Grand Tour Season 4, the series switched from their normal set up of tent studio to live audience. The series is released to viewers across more than 195 countries and territories, attracting favourable viewing figures since its premiere episode and receiving positive reviews from critics. A video game based on the programme, entitled The Grand Tour Game, was released on January 15, 2019.

Currently this is not possible to even predict the release date of The Grand Tour Season 5. Given that only six months have passed since the release date, there still seems to be a year and half remaining filming, which means fans can expect another season or two of the Grand Tour, as reported by The Digital Wise.

The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton, and Season 5 is expect to get back everyone. However, new reports cite that James May is likely to quit the show. Fans will be quite disappointed to tune with The Grand Tour without James May who has become an integral part of the show.

Check the Instagram post below. This is a sort of confirmation that the show is coming back for at least two more seasons. The caption of the picture (posted by Andy William) indicates that the crew would be working for two years with the team.

Grand Tour film crew just receiving the news that they have to work with us for another two years

