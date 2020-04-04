Kanan Gill gets first Netflix original comedy special

Kanan Gill gets first Netflix original comedy specialPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:10 IST
Stand-up artiste and actor Kanan Gill has got his first-ever Netflix original comedy special. Titled “Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill”, the special will premiere on Netflix on April 24. The comedian said the show is about rediscovering the goals he had set for himself when he was younger. “It’s about how I thought my life would be, how it turned out to be and how I feel about it. The process of writing is spending long periods of time with nothing but ideas. Each line has been agonised over and told to thousands of people around the world before being recorded,” Kanan said in a statement. In the special, he will share his views on Indians and small/big talks, brushes up on the different formats of letters and discusses “achievable” goals his younger self set for him
Kanan is the latest Indian stand-up artiste to have a special on Netflix after Vir Das, Aditi Mittal and Amit Tandon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Netflix
- Indian
- Vir Das
- Aditi Mittal
ALSO READ
Netflix and YouTube reduce resolution as coronavirus hits web
Netflix creates $100 mln fund to help displaced film and TV workers
Amazon, YouTube, Netflix switch to SD streaming as consumption increases
Netflix establishes $100 million virus relief fund
COAI asks Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, others to take steps to ease network pressure