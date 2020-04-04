Left Menu
Jesse Eisenberg talks about infamous 2013 interview

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:12 IST
Jesse Eisenberg (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Jesse Eisenberg says he was wrongly labeled as a rude person after his 2013 interview with a young female journalist. The "Social Network" star was widely slammed on social media for the interview in which he came across as arrogant and was seen mocking the journalist's questions. He was promoting his film "Now You See Me" at the time.

The interviewer, Romina Puga, had later penned a column, describing her experience with the actor, calling him an "obnoxious" person. Talking to NME, Eisenberg said he had a different memory of the interview as he found it to be quite fun. "I remember she was laughing. Even after she left, I said to the people in the room, 'what a relief'. Like, that was the funniest, interesting interview I'd had all day," the 36-year-old actor said.

Eisenberg said he later received a call from his publicist saying that the media wants his statement about the interview. "And I said, 'what interview?' I watched the thing and she had written an editorial (saying) I had made her upset. "It was, like, the exact opposite of what my experience was, and I didn't know the appropriate way to handle something that's completely mischaracterized," he added.

Eisenberg said there are people who found the interview quite funny. "Listen, I would never wanna upset somebody, and if I did upset her, obviously I would have acknowledged that," he added.

The actor currently stars in psychological thriller "Vivarium", opposite Imogen Poots.

