Marvel film 'Black Widow' gets November release date

Marvel Studios on Saturday announced the new release date for 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson, which was pushed after theatres were shut across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie will now open in theatres on November 6.

This was announced in the official Twitter handles of Marvel Studios and Disney. The flick was supposed to hit the big screens on April 30 in India, and May 1 in the US.

Johansson has played Black Widow, a major role in seven Marvel movies, tracking her evolution from morally dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger. The upcoming film depicts the life events of Natasha Romanoff during the time between the film narratives of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2018). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

