Film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Diljit Dosanjh have come together in a unique short film -- FAMILY -- conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey to support the daily wage earners.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:48 IST
Amitabh Bachchan gives clarion call to serve, support daily wagers film industry
Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Diljit Dosanjh have come together in a unique short film -- FAMILY -- conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey to support the daily wage earners. Through this film, the Indian film industry has pledged to support and sustain over one lakh daily wage earners for a month. The movie, conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon, shows us all that staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive and should be taken in one's stride.

The premiere of this path-breaking film -- FAMILY -- will be simulcast across all channels of Sony Pictures Network on Monday, April 6 at 9 pm. Through this film, Amitabh Bachchan will also unveil an initiative that supports the sustenance of daily wage workers associated with the entertainment industry. Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need.

Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) NP Singh said: "In trying times, we have to collectively front and face issues that affect the industry. So, as part of its CSR outreach, SPN has taken the initiative of working alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kalyan Jewelers to support the households of daily wage earners of the Indian film and television industry." "Additionally, this film made by Prasoon is very special since it has been virtually directed. Like-minded celebrities have come together in this short film, which we are delighted to premiere on all channels of our network and on SonyLIV. While the times may be tough, the human spirit is resilient & strong, and this film captures that essence," Singh added.

According to the Chairman and MD of Kalyan Jewellers TS Kalyanaraman, "We are witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic, and in these very testing times, we have decided to support the initiative of Amitabh Bachchan and work alongside him and Sony Pictures Networks India to support the households of 50,000 daily wage workers and their families by providing them with supplies for a month." (ANI)

