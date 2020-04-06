Nikki Bella reveals her honest thoughts on ex-BF John Cena and Bray Wyatt match

Ex-fiance of John Cena and American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella revealed her honest thoughts on John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's 'Firefly Funhouse' Match, which is being considered as the best match from Wrestlemania 36.

Taking her excitement to her Twitter account Nikki said that she is super excited to see the 'Firefly Funhouse' match tonight on April 6.

Have to admit I'm super excited to see the #FireflyFunhouse match tonight on day two of #WrestleMania Sounds super cool and interesting! Thank you to all of the @WWE talent that have been entertaining us these past two days and always giving us fans everything you got! ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 5, 2020

Out of curiosity, a fan asked Nikki Bella that if she switches off her television whenever a John Cena match pops up, especially after their breakup. To this, Nikki tweeted, "Oh, I'm watching. N."

hmmm @BellaTwins does nikki turn the tv off durring John Cena's match or does she keep it on and watch question of the day — Danielle (@Danielle71690) April 6, 2020

Nikki and John called off their engagement in April 2018 after six years together. Both stars have since moved on. Nikki is engaged to 'Dancing With the Stars' pro, Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki is currently self-quarantining with Artem, as the couple is expecting their first baby in early August 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.