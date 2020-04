Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria reunite for 'Masakali 2.0'

Confirming a 2.0 version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6,' actor Tara Sutaria dropped the poster of the song. The new version of the 2009 classic song featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan will feature 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

The poster featured Tara with her hand on Sidharth's shoulder as the two exchange smiles. Like the original rendition, the 2.0 version of the song is also composed by AR Rahman but its sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

Lyrics of the song have been penned by famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi and the song is being presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-series. "This lockdown, let love take over your feed and playlist! #Masakali2 releasing on April 8!" Tara captioned the post on Instagram.

The revamped version of the song will be released on April 8. (ANI)

