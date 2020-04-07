Left Menu
Fox renews ‘Duncanville’ for season two

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:25 IST
Animated comedy series “Duncanville” has been renewed for a second season by Fox. The series is co-created by Amy Poehler along with Julie and Mike Scully. “Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block. Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television.

“Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Poehler also voices the lead character of Duncan and his mother Annie. The voice cast includes Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry.

The series is a co-production between Disney's 20th Century Fox TV, Universal TV and Fox Entertainment. The first season premiered in February this year.

