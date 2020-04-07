Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Goldfinger' star Honor Blackman dies at 94

PTI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:34 IST
'Goldfinger' star Honor Blackman dies at 94

Honor Blackman, the star of 1964 James Bond movie “Goldfinger”, has passed away. She was 94. The veteran actor’s family said that Blachman died to due to natural causes at her residence in Lewes, Sussex in the UK. “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family,” the family said in a statement to The Guardian.

“She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby,” they added. Blackman was born on August 22, 1925, in London, the third of four children of Frederick Blackman, a civil-service statistician, and Edith Eliza Stokes.

She started her film journey with a non-speaking role in 1947 movie “Fame Is the Spur”. She followed it up with appearances in films such as “Quartet”, “Daughter of Darkness”, “Conspirator” and others. Her big moment came in the 1960s when she starred in popular British TV series “The Avengers”. Blackman essayed the role of fan-favourite Cathy Gale.

The show led to her being cast in Sean Connery’s third 007 spy movie “Goldfinger”. She played Pussy Galore, a pilot with the skills of Judo. Blackman also worked extensively in theatre. She starred in productions like “The Sound Of Music”, “My Fair Lady” and “Cabaret”.

Among her other screen roles, Blackman played the goddess Hera in 1963 film "Jason and the Argonauts" and appeared in "Bridget Jones's Diary" . On television, she made guest appearances in shows such as "Doctor Who" , "Colombo" and "Coronation Street". British filmmaker Edgar Wright mourned Blackman’s demise on Twitter, posting, “RIP, ultimate Bond Girl and original Avenger, Honor Blackman.” James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson also paid tributes to the veteran actor.

“Today we mark the passing of a film icon, Honor Blackman who shall forever be remembered as Pussy Galore in 'Goldfinger'. "She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with her family at this time,” they said in a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of the film franchise..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL Draft to occur in fully virtual format, with team personnel kept apartThe upcoming NFL draft will take place in a fully virtual format, the league confirmed in a letter to teams on M...

My unsual batting stance is just a method to limit ways of getting out: Smith

His unorthodox batting stance has left many befuddled but Australian run-machine Steve Smith says though it depends on number of factors, he generally positions himself outside the off-stump to limit ways in which he can be dismissed. Smith...

UK foreign minister Raab in charge, will decide on lockdown measures - Gove

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions wont be delayed, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on...

South-East Asia countries need to strengthen nurses' cadre:WHO

Lauding tireless efforts being made by frontline health workers in tackling COVID-19, the World Health Organization on Tuesday said countries in South-East Asia need to redouble efforts to strengthen and expand their nurses and midwives cad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020