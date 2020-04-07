Left Menu
The King's Man gets new release date in Sept, Developmental updates revealed in details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:38 IST
The trailer of The King’s Man was released in July last year. The second trailer was aired in September 2019. Image Credit: YouTube / 20th Century Studios

The King's Man is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated action spy movies of 2020. The imminent prequel to the Kingsman movie series previously had release date on November 15, 2019. Then it was pushed back first to February 14, 2020.

Directed and co-written by Matthew Vaughn with Karl Gajdusek, The King's Man will provide the viewers opportunity to watch the story of the fictional secret service organization called the Kingsman. This is said to be the planet's first independent intelligence agency.

The King's Man, as a prequel to Kingsman film series, will take the spy franchise back to the origin of the organization although the trailer song has been taken from the golden era of heavy metal. Cast of The King's Man includes Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl to name a few.

The trailer of The King's Man was released in July last year. The second trailer was aired in September 2019. The movie is said to be the last of the trilogy. Obviously due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the production is currently on hold.

As far as the plot of The King's Man is concerned, it will primarily take place during World War 1. It is a collection of when history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions.

Principal photography commenced on January 22, 2019 in the United Kingdom. In April 2019, some scenes were shot in Turin and Venaria Reale (Italy), transformed into Yugoslavia. Additional photography is expected to begin sometime in 2020, primarily featuring Arterton. The film's initial cinematographer Ben Davis had to depart the project due to his commitments to The Eternals.

The King's Man is postponed till September 18, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

