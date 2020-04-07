Left Menu
Sherlock Holmes 3 to see returning of Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Paul Anderson

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:40 IST
Apart from Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Paul Anderson is confirmed to reprise his role of Sebastian Moran in Sherlock Holmes 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

When is Sherlock Holmes 3 going to be released? Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said the much-anticipated movie would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on this movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 cannot be released before December 2021. The movie creators claim that the film is under creation. That's the reason they are currently keeping every detail secret. However, it is natural to stop the production of the movie depending upon the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will undeniably see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. They will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. Their pair in the previous movie brought an enormous quantity of audience that still compel fans to expect more from the second movie. Viewers initially were shocked seeing Robert Downey Jr. playing the role of intelligent detective, Sherlock Homes and they continued extolling him for his superb performance as they did for him as Iron Man.

Apart from Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Paul Anderson is confirmed to reprise his role of Sebastian Moran.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider. The director said he has discussed the project with Ritchie and he has been 'very generous about it'.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

