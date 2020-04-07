Left Menu
Lady Gaga to curate 'One World: Together At Home' amid coronavirus battle

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:08 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (ladygaga)

Lady Gaga will curate 'One World: Together At Home', a TV concert event produced by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has teamed up with international advocacy organization Global Citizen, to launch 'One World Together At Home', the global television and streaming special, curated by superstar singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, to boost health care workers around the globe in their unrelenting battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response", said Tedros Adhanom.

The live broadcast will air on Saturday, April 18 and feature the real-life experiences of doctors, nurses, and families living through the pandemic. It will include an all-star line-up of artists curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Among those performing will be Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

According to Lady Gaga, about 35 million dollars has already been raised during the past week to support the World Health Organization's efforts. The concert isn't a fundraiser, but donations to the WHO are ongoing.

