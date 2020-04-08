Kylie Jenner kisses her mom, Kris Jenner's doppelganger in recent video

American media personality Kylie Jenner has recently shared a video where she is seen getting up close and personal with her mom Kris Jenner's wax figure. She picked its nose then kissed her mom's doppelganger.

As Kylie Jenner is socially distancing herself amid the threat of coronavirus, she must be getting lonely, wanting to touch her mom Kris Jenner.

Instead, she did the next best thing and got up close with her mom's Hollywood Wax Museum figure that the matriarch had made especially for her.

View this post on Instagram Kylie and "Kris" A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 6, 2020 at 6:29pm PDT

Kris keeps the statue next to the bar at her house, which includes a replicated Dolce and Gabbana black sequin tuxedo suit to look exactly like her.

The wax figure is modeled after the same one that 'Madam Tussauds' made of Kris and all her daughters which they debuted at their NYC location on May 14, 2019. At the time Kris showed the figures off in an Instagram story and wrote, "We look so real. Fabulous. Thank you 'Madame Tussauds'. What an honor."

Kris Jenner liked the statue so much she had one made of herself to keep at her Hidden Hills estate. She reportedly keeps it next to a bar inside her house. The last time we saw the figure when her daughter Kim Kardashian was showing it off in Dec 2019.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.