'Of hope and strength': Amitabh Bachchan reminisces his father's poetry

Taking netizens on a soothing journey through poetry, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a video where he reminisces one of his father's soulful poems.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:17 IST
A still from the video shared by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Taking netizens on a soothing journey through poetry, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a video where he reminisces one of his father's soulful poems. The legendary actor shared a video clip on Twitter and wrote: "I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him."

In the four-minute and 10-second video, the 77-year-old actor is seen in the comfort of his home. Sitting on a chair, flipping through pages of an old book, the poem 'Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana' by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, is played in the background in the voice of Big B.

The 'Sholay' actor often shares his father's poems and his great sayings on his social media platforms, and at times gives a splendid demonstration of his own poetic skills. Recently, the veteran actor had released a poetic public service announcement in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

