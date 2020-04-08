Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Linking Dakota Johnson with Jamie Dornan won't be wrong. The former on-screen lovers have gone through severe rumours due to their erotic scenes in all the 'Fifty Shades' movies. But Amelia Warner's husband has recently shocked everyone with just one snap and his avid lovers are discussing his 'self-isolation'.

Fans are surprised to see Jamie Dornan giving a bold turn back to Instagram after around four years with an astonishing view. Dakota Johnson former Fifty Shades co-star has posted a picture of him which shows his face, torso, shoulder and stomach blue painted. He is seen sitting on a chair closing his eyes, seems like the actor is in a quiet state and meditating.

Here you can see how Jamie Dornan looks! He has given the tagline "Self isolation made me do it".

View this post on Instagram Self isolation made me do it A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornan) on Apr 3, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

In another post, Jamie Dornan has not only expressed his gratitude to the health sector professionals who are giving all their endeavours in saving life of coronavirus-infected patients, he has also listed his dreams what he will be doing once the lockdown is withdrawn by the government. In his post, he wrote:

"When this is all over I'll appreciate these things more…" he wrote. "People who work in the health sector. In fact, All People. Hugging my friends. Playing golf. Sun. Watching golf. Wind. Watching rugby. Rain. Watching football. Snow. A good wine list. The ocean. Travel. Work. Guinness on Draft. Restaurants. Pubs. Shops. The Cinema. Live music. Life."

Outside social media, Jamie Dornan, needless to say, accompanied by his wife Amelia Warner, has been a busy and responsible man while raising three kids. He is soon expected to be seen in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Trolls War Tour.

