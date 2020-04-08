Jodie Comer has to stop herself from Googling her name

"Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer says she has an unhealthy habit of Googling herself, something which she has pledged to stop doing this year. The 27-year-old actor plays psychopath assassin Villanelle to Sandra Oh's British intelligence investigator Eve on the BBC America thriller drama.

Comer admitted that she used to regularly type her name into the internet search engine to find out what people were saying about her. Asked if she ever searches for her name online, she told OK! magazine, "Of course I have. That's like when someone says, 'Oh, that person over there is talking about you.' When that happens, I want to know what they're saying." "It became one of my New Year's resolutions to stop Googling myself because it's not healthy at all," the Emmy-winning actor added.

The third season of "Killing Eve" is set to drop on April 12. The upcoming chapter also features Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series is based on the "Codename Villanelle" novellas by Luke Jennings and has been renewed through season four..

