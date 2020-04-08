'Heart Signal 3' ranks most buzzworthy non-drama TV show for the second week

Channel A's 'Heart Signal 3' ranks in the first place for the second week in a row as the most buzzworthy non-drama TV show. Also, the cast members Park Ji Hyun, Cheon In Woo, Seo Min Jae, and Im Han Gyeol has swept the rankings for non-drama cast members, taking the No. 2, No. 3, No. 5, and No. 9 spots respectively.

On April 8, Good Data Corporation shared its rankings of non-drama TV shows and cast members that generated the most buzz from March 30 to April 5.

The company analyzed news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media posts for 182 non-drama TV shows that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In the third episode of 'Heart Signal 3', which is set to air at 9:50 p.m. KST on April 8, viewers will find out contestant Jung Eui Dong's style of love. The episode will feature his quest to display his kindness through good deeds such as cleaning the 'Signal House' and preparing dinner for the other contestants.

'Heart Signal 3' is a romance variety show that follows the stories of eight strangers as they live together in the same house for a month. All of their experiences are observed by a group of panelists. This group is made up of Yoon Shi Yoon, Block B's P.O, and Han Hye Jin, who join panelists from the previous seasons including Lee Sang Min, lyricist Kim Ea Na, and psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong.

