Mia Khalifa, Robert Sandberg postpone marriage over continuing lockdown

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 03:59 IST
Mia Khalifa, Robert Sandberg postpone marriage over continuing lockdown
If Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg marry each other, it will her second marriage. She was reportedly married to her high school beau in February 2011. Image Credit: Instagram / Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa is on the headlines these days mainly for some of her current pictures over Instagram. Sometimes her unusual comments bring her on top of news. From time to time her fans leave no stone unturned in criticizing her for her typical and sharp comments.

In March this year, Mia Khalifa announced via social media that Robert Sandberg proposed to her. She revealed that her answer was Yes to his proposal. The globally famed former porn star earlier announced they plan to get married soon.

If Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg marry each other, it will her second marriage. She was reportedly married to her high school beau in February 2011. They separated in 2014 and divorced in 2016. During that period, mainly between 2014 and 2015, she was a pornographic actress.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old Lebanese-American social media personality has had to postpone her wedding due to Covid-19 pandemic that has shattered the global economy.

In one Instagram post, Mia Khalifa posed in a mirror wearing a white dress. Then she announced having to temporarily scrap plans to wed her fiancé Robert Sandberg. She captioned her picture, "If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would've-been wedding week this June."

Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg were due to wed in June 2020, but the continuing lockdown seems to postpone their marriage.

