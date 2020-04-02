Mia Khalifa suggests her fans unique during coronavirus outbreak

Mia Khalifa is again back on headlines. The reason may be same but her tone of providing suggestion to her avid global fans and followers is unique. Read the texts below to know in details.

Mia Khalifa takes to Instagram to communicate her fans through her typical message. When the celebrities across the world are trying to convince their fans to stay at home and maintain social distancing to get rid of coronavirus, the former porn star has gone a step ahead and found a unique way in requesting people to do the same.

The 27-year-old Mia Khalifa has posted her photograph over Instagram. She is cladded in a white t-shirt that says 'STAY THE FUCK HOME', which (the t-shirts) her fans can order and buy also.

The Lebanese-American social media personality has also said over Instagram that she would donate the proceeds to the World Central Kitchen in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In other words, whosoever will purchase her t-shirt will be actually helping for a cause.

That's the reason, Mia Khalifa has urged her followers to 'support a good cause' and give themselves something to 'look forward to in the mail' while they '#STAYTHEFUCKHOME for the foreseeable future'.

In another Instagram post, Mia Khalifa shared a video where he is in the company of her fiancé Robert Sandberg. In the video, she is seen behind him, then riding on him, and suddenly taking a complete turn through her body without taking the support of the floor in order to avoid losing the challenge.

This Tik Tok video shows how they both maintain a pleasant relationship. The couple is already engaged but the date of their wedding is still unknown.

