59-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Jalandhar

A COVID-19 patient died in Jalandhar last night after being on the ventilator for two days.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 patient died in Jalandhar last night after being on the ventilator for two days. "A 59-year-old COVID-19 positive patient in Jalandhar passed away last night. He was on the ventilator for the last two days. The District Administration is working out modalities for cremation as per standard protocol," said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID-19).

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Punjab is 101. While four have been cured and discharged, eight deaths have been reported in the state so far. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country is 5,734, including 5,095 active cases as per the Health Ministry. Till now, 472 people have been cured and discharged, and 166 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

