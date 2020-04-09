Chattisgarh CM launches campaign to encourage donations of essentials for poor amid lockdown

In order to ensure food is supplied to daily-wager families, specially disabled and poor people, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recently launched a campaign 'Donation on Wheels' where ration packets are being delivered at the doorstep of people in need. Six vehicles have been deployed for the collection of ration stock from donors. These vehicles visit various localities and colonies to collect ration donations. Social welfare organizations, common people and donors have been told to prepare ration packets, keep it at their homes, and inform District Administration.

Thereafter, District Administration ensures the collection of these packets and distribution of the same to people in need. The CM also donated 500 packets of food grains and Rs 11 thousand for the campaign on Wednesday. District Administration is also collecting contributions of dry ration from various households. Any citizen can participate in this noble work. District Administration Raipur also collects ration packets from voluntary donors and distributes it to people in need.

Donors can prepare packets including 5 kg rice, 2 kg wheat flour, half kg pulses, half kg salt and one unit soap bar. Organizations and residents of commercial complexes and colonies interested in supporting the campaign may contact Dr. Gaurav Kumar Singh, CEO Raipur Jila Panchayat, on his phone number- 9669577888 or Ashish Mishra, General Manager (Public Relations) of Raipur Smart City on his number - 9685792100. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

