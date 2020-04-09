Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chattisgarh CM launches campaign to encourage donations of essentials for poor amid lockdown

In order to ensure food is supplied to daily-wager families, specially disabled and poor people, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recently launched a campaign 'Donation on Wheels' where ration packets are being delivered at the doorstep of people in need.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:05 IST
Chattisgarh CM launches campaign to encourage donations of essentials for poor amid lockdown
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In order to ensure food is supplied to daily-wager families, specially disabled and poor people, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recently launched a campaign 'Donation on Wheels' where ration packets are being delivered at the doorstep of people in need. Six vehicles have been deployed for the collection of ration stock from donors. These vehicles visit various localities and colonies to collect ration donations. Social welfare organizations, common people and donors have been told to prepare ration packets, keep it at their homes, and inform District Administration.

Thereafter, District Administration ensures the collection of these packets and distribution of the same to people in need. The CM also donated 500 packets of food grains and Rs 11 thousand for the campaign on Wednesday. District Administration is also collecting contributions of dry ration from various households. Any citizen can participate in this noble work. District Administration Raipur also collects ration packets from voluntary donors and distributes it to people in need.

Donors can prepare packets including 5 kg rice, 2 kg wheat flour, half kg pulses, half kg salt and one unit soap bar. Organizations and residents of commercial complexes and colonies interested in supporting the campaign may contact Dr. Gaurav Kumar Singh, CEO Raipur Jila Panchayat, on his phone number- 9669577888 or Ashish Mishra, General Manager (Public Relations) of Raipur Smart City on his number - 9685792100. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As outbreaks flatten in places, Japan, India see more cases

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in Indias congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbre...

Blue skies, reduced emissions only temporary, won't benefit environment in long run: experts

Weeks of lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus may have reduced greenhouse gas emissions enabling people to breathe cleaner air and feast on blue skies, but it is only a temporary phase and will not benefit the environment in the lon...

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...

103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years. Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europes largest population of what has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020