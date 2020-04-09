Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:07 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:37 a.m.

Maharashtra reports 162 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 1,297, a health official says. 11:32 a.m.

India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year is expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent, a UN report says. 11:26 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi says India will do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. 11:10 a.m.

US' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says Americans should never shake hands again, underlining that the practise would not only prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus but also decrease instances of influenza dramatically in the country. 11:06 a.m.

Tamilnadu and Uttarakhand are emerging as hotspots for pangolin trafficking in India, researchers warn. 10:50 a.m.

As many as 10 drugs are currently under clinical trial in the US to find a therapeutic solution to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump says. 10: 42 a.m.

From 'GoCoronaGo' to 'Sampark-o-Meter', IISc and IITs develop mobile apps to aid fight COVID-19. 10:31 a.m.

The US has no objection to Europe sending medical supplies to Iran, which has been badly hit by the deadly coronavirus, President Donald Trump says. 10:10 a.m.

A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand, official says. 10:08 a.m.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) relaxes compliance requirements for brokers to submit reports pertaining to client funding and net worth certificates in the wake of prevailing coronavirus pandemic 9:52 a.m. An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district, officials say.

9:43 a.m. A 52-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 11. 9:36 a.m.

President Donald Trump describes PM Narendra Modi as "terrific" for allowing the export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten". 9:35 a.m.

Rajasthan records 30 more cases of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 413, official says. 9:06 a.m.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in India rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country, Union Health Ministry says. 8:57 a.m.

China's recent COVID-19 cases rise to 1,100 with 63 new infections. 2:54 a.m.

At least 11 Indians have died of COVID-19 in the United States with another 16 testing positive for the infection which has claimed more than 14,000 lives and afflicted more than four lakh people in the US..

