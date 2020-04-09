10 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally climbs to 191

10 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, tally climbs to 191PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:12 IST
An 80-year-old woman from Gadag district became the sixthCOVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, where 10 new positive cases were confirmed, pushing the tally in the state to 191, the health department said on Thursday. The elderly woman died on April 8 in Gadag, the department said in its mid-day situation update.
Confirming that her reports tested positive on April 7, officials had said, she had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The fresh cases have been reported in the state from last evening to this noon.
Till date, 191 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which includes 6 deaths and 28 discharges, the update said. Among the 10 positive cases, eight are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- one each from Belagavi, Mandya and Chikkaballapura; , two from Mysuru, and three from Bagalkote; while two from Bengaluru city are with a travel history to Delhi.
Three cases from Bagalkote are children- two boys of 4 and 13 years of age, and the girls is 9 years old..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
