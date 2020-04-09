Left Menu
162 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 1297

162 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,297, state Health Department said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case has migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

