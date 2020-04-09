Left Menu
Maha: Cong sets up COVID-19 task force to help state govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:16 IST
The Maharashtra unit of the Congress party on Thursday set up a COVID-19 task force under the leadership of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to assist the state government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. The task force comprises various sub-committees, which will study different aspects of the impact that the pandemic caused.

State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the task force will work under former CM and MLA Prithviraj Chavan and will have 18 other members with former MP Bhalchandra Mungekar as the coordinator. Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav, Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad, former state unit President Manikrao Thakre, MPCC working president Basavraj Patil, Muzzafar Hussain, former minister Naseem Khan, former union minister Vilas Muttemwar, former president of the state women's commission Sushiben Shah, former minister Chandrakant Handore, MLA Sangram Thopte and former minister Ranjeet Kamble, former MLA Kalyan Kale, MPCC general secretary Ganesh Patil and others are members of this task force.

The national co-ordinator of the AICC research wing, Amol Deshmukh, is the secretary of the task force. Many sub-committees have been set up under this task force to study different aspects of the pandemic, like its the socio-economic impact. Another committee will study the public health system in the state and suggest ways to improve and strengthen it.

Another committee will keep a close watch on the government measures and whether they are being implemented properly. A media, social media and helpline sub-committee has also been set up. This committee will work towards creating awareness and publicising the steps taken by the government and closely monitoring relief work. This panel will also look into the complaints and suggestions received by the helpdesk set up by the MPCC.

