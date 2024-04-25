Congress announces candidature of Varsha Eknath Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central LS seat

Congress has announced its candidate for the Mumbai North central Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Congress Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Varsha Eknath Gaikwad to contest the Lok Sabha elections from 29 -Mumbai North Central Parliamentary constituency of Maharashtra, the party said in an official statement released on Thursday.

The polls for the five parliamentary seats in Maharashtra were held in the first phase of polling on April 19. The elections will take place in Maharashtra on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, the Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP. The first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday. The polling was held in 108 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

The next round of voting will be held on April 26. The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)