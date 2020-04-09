Left Menu
Development News Edition

With no ATM cards, senior citizens in Delhi queue up at banks to withdraw money

Senior citizens who do not have ATM card, were seen queuing up at the banks to withdraw money amid lockdown due to coronavirus here on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:55 IST
With no ATM cards, senior citizens in Delhi queue up at banks to withdraw money
A visual of the queue outside a bank in Delhi on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Senior citizens who do not have ATM card, were seen queuing up at the banks to withdraw money amid lockdown due to coronavirus here on Thursday. From the Jahangir Puri area of the national capital, a senior citizen who lives in a 'Jhuggi' (small hut) said, "We have no option, we have to come to bank as we have no ATM card.

"There are two persons in my family and they are not working because of lockdown so for the survival of my family, I have to come to bank to withdraw my pension," the senior citizen said. Shanti Devi, a 70-year-old resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri slum, said, "We have no option, we have to withdraw our pension by queuing in banks since morning. I do not have an ATM card and all three people in my family used to work but after lockdown, they are unable to earn money. Pension is the only support, so I have to come to bank for it."

Another local, a 65-year-old Vimala Devi, said, "I am illiterate, I do not know how to withdraw money from ATMs, I do not have an ATM card," Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced sealing of 20 coronavirus hotspots to contain the spread of coronavirus and made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to contain the spread of the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached to 669. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German partial unemployment 'to exceed 2009 crisis level'

Almost 650,000 businesses had applied for Germanys reduced-hours work scheme by April 6, official figures showed Thursday, with the government expecting uptake to exceed levels seen in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The latest figures rele...

Half billion more people face poverty due to virus - report

Around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic unless richer countries take urgent action to help developing nations, a leading aid organization warned Thursday. I...

`Pakistan angling to bring COVID-19 initiatives under SAARC secretariat to block India's proposals'

Pakistan has been angling to bring the coronavirus-related interactions under the formal SAARC umbrella by seeking to involve its secretariat in an attempt to get free hand to block Indias initiatives, government sources said and noted that...

BTS’s 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes first to receive 'quadruple-million certification'

BTSs latest album Map of the Soul 7 has become the first and so far, the only artist in Gaon history to receive an official quadruple-million certification which had sold over 4 million copies. BTS becomes the first artist to receive quadru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020