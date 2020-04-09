Left Menu
Fine, jail term for not wearing mask when outside home in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:01 IST
Not wearing a mask while stepping out of your house in Delhi may land you in jail for up to six months, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to contain the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease. People violating the order by not wearing masks when outdoors may also have to cough up fines between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000. The chief secretary said violators will strictly be punished under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his order, Dev said any person working at any site, office and workshop must wear a face mask. "No person/officer will attend any meeting/gathering without wearing masks. These masks may be standard masks available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks that can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them," the order stated.

The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear masks while stepping outdoors. PTI BUN RDM RDM.

