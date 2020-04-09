Muslims chant 'Ram naam satya hai' as they take Hindu man's body to crematorium

The body was kept on a decorated platform made of bamboo. They lifted the platform and started on foot along the village roads of Malda district at night for the cremation ghat which is around 15 km away. The face mask wearing pall-bearers who are Muslims chanted the customary "Balo Hari, Hari bol" and "Ram naam satya hai", as they carried the mortal remains of 90-year-old Binay Saha.

They are friends and neighbours of Kamal and Shyamal, sons of Saha, who live in Loyaitola village under Kaliachak II block. Sahas are the only Hindus of Loyaitola where the other 100 odd families are Muslims.

"Our father died of old-age ailments. We were anxious about how to cremate him during the lockdown. None of our relatives would be able to come. Actually, we should not have worried. Our neighbours came forward and everything was carried out smoothly," said Shyamal. The Sahas are staying in the village for the past 20 years, said Saddam Sheikh who is their immediate neighbour.

"I was the first to know about his death on Tuesday. We (Muslims of the village) are neighbours and carried out our duty. No religion is greater than humanity," Saddam said.

Panchayat Pradhan Razia Bibi said, "Irrespective of our faith, we stay together." PTI COR NN NN.

