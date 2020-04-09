Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good hygiene important to fight coronavirus: Jitendra Singh to pensioners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:29 IST
Good hygiene important to fight coronavirus: Jitendra Singh to pensioners

Asserting that older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their weaker immune systems, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday emphasised the significance of maintaining good hygiene to fight the pandemic. Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, while addressing pensioners during a webinar, stated that mortality is higher in the older population and morbidity is higher in younger people. "However, due to a weaker immune system older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Good hygiene practices are important to fight against this pandemic," the minister was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He urged pensioners to download the Aaroygaya Setu app which provides relevant updated information on COVID-19 and also alert them if they come in contact with any COVID-19 positive person. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has organised the webinar to spread awareness on COVID-19 as a measure to fight the pandemic. Singh lauded doctors as "corona warriors" for putting all efforts by stretching their limits in order to ensure the safety of people. He assured pensioners that India's health sector is expanding and the government is taking all action to ensure safety of people as well as to maintain smooth supply of all essential commodities.

In the webinar, around 100 pensioners from 22 cities interacted with Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS and Prasun Chatterjee, Associate Professor (Geriatric Medicine), AIIMS. These experts discussed in detail issues pertaining to the spread of coronavirus, the present health scenario, do's and don'ts with precautionary measures and remedial course, it said. During the Q&A sessions, many pensioners from different parts of the country raised their concerns which were elaborately addressed by Guleria and Chatterjee, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 400 quarantined at Muzaffarnagar village after woman tests positive for COVID-19

Over 400 people, including Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, were home quarantined after a woman of their area tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Friday. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the w...

Armed men, plane steal gold-silver bars from Mexican mine

A heavily armed squad of men stole an unspecified number of gold-silver alloy bars from a desert mine in northern Mexico, escaping into the remote mountains in a small plane, according to the company. The heist occurred Wednesday morning at...

Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why

What does toilet paper have to do with a global pandemic Nothing. Yet millions of people have been panicking about their household supply. Stores shelves have been emptied. Amazon is often out of stock. And social media is bursting with jok...

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore donates Rs 1 cr to fight Covid-19

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore on Thurday announced contribution of Rs 1 crore to Goa state COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of its endeavour to combat the widespread outbreak of deadly COVID-19. Sesa Goa has also been working in close-c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020