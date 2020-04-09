Good hygiene important to fight coronavirus: Jitendra Singh to pensioners

Asserting that older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their weaker immune systems, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday emphasised the significance of maintaining good hygiene to fight the pandemic. Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, while addressing pensioners during a webinar, stated that mortality is higher in the older population and morbidity is higher in younger people. "However, due to a weaker immune system older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Good hygiene practices are important to fight against this pandemic," the minister was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He urged pensioners to download the Aaroygaya Setu app which provides relevant updated information on COVID-19 and also alert them if they come in contact with any COVID-19 positive person. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has organised the webinar to spread awareness on COVID-19 as a measure to fight the pandemic. Singh lauded doctors as "corona warriors" for putting all efforts by stretching their limits in order to ensure the safety of people. He assured pensioners that India's health sector is expanding and the government is taking all action to ensure safety of people as well as to maintain smooth supply of all essential commodities.

In the webinar, around 100 pensioners from 22 cities interacted with Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS and Prasun Chatterjee, Associate Professor (Geriatric Medicine), AIIMS. These experts discussed in detail issues pertaining to the spread of coronavirus, the present health scenario, do's and don'ts with precautionary measures and remedial course, it said. During the Q&A sessions, many pensioners from different parts of the country raised their concerns which were elaborately addressed by Guleria and Chatterjee, the statement said..

