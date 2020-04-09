Left Menu
Development News Edition

190 cases registered, over 3,900 people detained for violating lockdown orders: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:44 IST
190 cases registered, over 3,900 people detained for violating lockdown orders: Delhi Police

As many as 190 cases were registered and 3,954 people detained in the national capital on Thursday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, police said. According to the data shared by the police, 190 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Thursday.

A total of 3,954 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 481 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 872 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Since March 24, a total of 66,876 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AU Small Finance Bank appoints R V Verma as chairman

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as Part-time Chairman of the bank for a period of one year. Verma was inducted as an Independent Director with the AU Bank in ...

COVID-19: Flipkart partners Spencers for hyperlocal deliveries in Hyderabad

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday announced a pilot with retail chain store Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad. Under the pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials sta...

8 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, CM urges people to follow instructions

Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, taking the states tally to 13, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday appealed to people to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the instructions. He also urged...

India struggles to contain coronavirus, enforce lockdown in sprawling city slums

India faces an uphill battle to contain coronavirus outbreaks in the slums of the vast financial capital Mumbai amid fears the virus is gathering pace in the dense, unsanitary alleyways where it is next to impossible to enforce a full lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020