Ratan Tata promises to "do utmost" to help AP in COVID-19 fight

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan N Tata on Thursday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promising to "do our utmost" to help the state in fighting COVID-19. "We are doing our best at the Tata Trusts and the Tata Group to address the needs of various states in their fight against the virus.

"We are trying to meet, as best as we can, the needs of the various states and we are in the process of sourcing the necessary equipment and test kits for distribution," Ratan Tata said in the letter. He said the Tata Trusts would endeavour to meet the requirements of various states, including AP.

"But, as you are aware, there is great pressure on the sourcing and the supply chain which we are trying to cope with. Nevertheless, I want to assure you that we will do our utmost to help you," Tata assured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

