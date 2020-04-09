Left Menu
States to start date of procurement of pulses and oilseeds under PSS

The procurement shall continue for 90 days from the date of commencement of procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:48 IST
States to start date of procurement of pulses and oilseeds under PSS
The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has circulated to all States/UTs the details of the Market Intervention Scheme to ensure remunerative prices for the perishable Agriculture and Horticulture Crops. Image Credit: Twitter(@nstomar)

The Union Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar took a Video Conference with the Agriculture Ministers of all States and UTs, to discuss the issues related to farmers and farming activities, arising due to the lockdown in wake of COVID 19 pandemic. Following decisions taken by Government of India in follow up of those deliberations and the same have been communicated to all States/UTs today:

The Government has decided that the start date of procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) may be decided by the respective States. The procurement shall continue for 90 days from the date of commencement of procurement.

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare has circulated to all States/UTs the details of the Market Intervention Scheme to ensure remunerative prices for the perishable Agriculture and Horticulture Crops. The States have been advised to implement the scheme wherein 50% (75% in the case of North-Eastern States) of the cost will be borne by the Government of India. The Detailed Guidelines have been shared with the States in the Circular issued today.

OTHER PROGRESS –

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme during the lockdown period from 24.3.2020, about 7.30 crore farmer families have been benefitted and an amount of Rs. 14,605 crore has been released so far.

Advisory issued to State Governments/ UT on 4th April 2020 to facilitate Direct Marketing, enabling direct purchase from the farmers/ FPOs/ Cooperatives, etc. by Bulk Buyers/Big Retailers/Processors by limiting regulation under State APMC Act. The several States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jharkhand have already initiated action on lines of issued advisory.

50 Trains have started transporting perishables agriculture/horticulture commodities from today.

Earlier the Agriculture Department had added a logistics module in the e-NAM App. This module is being used by farmers/traders and already more than 200 people have started using it.

(With Inputs from PIB)

