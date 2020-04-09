Left Menu
Jalandhar: 60 booked for obstructing admin from performing last rites of COVID-19 patient

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:32 IST
The Punjab Police on Thursday booked 60 people for allegedly obstructing the administration from performing the last rites of a coronavirus patient in a Jalandhar locality. Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused are being identified and strict action will be taken against them, a government release said.

Bhullar said a team of senior police officials has been formed to identify who obstructed the administration from performing the patient’s last rites. Quoting Bhullar, the release said no one will be allowed to take the law into his hands.

The accused, yet to be identified, have been booked under sections of the IPC, Epidemic Disease Act, 1893 and the Disaster Management Act, 1996..

