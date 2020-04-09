Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unable to sell produce due to lockdown, farmer commits suicide in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:32 IST
Unable to sell produce due to lockdown, farmer commits suicide in Karnataka

Dejected at not being able to sell his produce due to the lockdown in force to combat the spread of COVID-19, a farmer in Karntaka's Tumakuru district committed suicide on Thursday, police said. According to police, Gangadhar (60) hanged himself from a tree in his farm in Devarahalli in Shira Taluk of Tumakuru.

"Due to the lockdown, he had incurred huge loss as he was unable to sell his crop," a police officer in Tavarekere police station told 'PTI' on condition of anonymity. The farmer had debt to the tune of Rs 4.4 lakh towards banks as well as local money lenders.

According to the police official, the farmer had recently dug two new borewells after the two other borewells dried up. Due to the summer, the new borewells too gave way, leaving the farmer in lurch.

Somehow, he could manage to save the crop but due to the recent restrictions, he could not find any buyers, the police added. "He had hopes that he would overcome the financial problems by selling the crop but that did not happen," the police official added.

The Shira MLA Sathyanarayana who visited the spot came under sharp criticism for his alleged insensitive photo- op. The pictures that have gone viral show the MLA posing in front of the body hanging from the tree.

When contacted, Sathyanarayana told 'PTI', "He (Gangadhar) is my voter and a dedicated social activist, so I had to go there. Why should I be blamed if someone takes photo?" The MLA also said the photo was not taken from his mobile phone but by someone else. "I travelled all the way from Tumakuru after learning about the incident. I spent substantial time there as I did not see any police or district officers reaching there. I had to be there till the body was removed from the tree," Sathyanarayana added.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin says U.S. economy could open in May, defying experts

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the American economy could start to reopen for business in May, despite many medical experts saying that closures and social distancing measures will need to stay in place for lon...

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily update

Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursdays daily update, bringing the countrys total toll to 7,978Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensi...

Haryana CM announces double salary of doctors, nurses on front lines of COVID-19 battle

Chandigarh Haryana India, April 9 ANIharyana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that his government will double the salary of the medical personnel deployed on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. As long as the COV...

Russia, Saudi Arabia overcome differences holding up big oil cut deal - Dmitriev

Russia and Saudi Arabia have overcome differences that had presented potential hurdles to a plan for major oil output cuts aimed at shoring up crude prices hammered by the coranavirus crisis, the head of Russias wealth fund said on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020