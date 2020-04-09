Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shops in Kalyan Dombivali to operate from 5 am to 2 pm only

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:02 IST
Shops in Kalyan Dombivali to operate from 5 am to 2 pm only

With an aim to prevent crowding for curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday ordered that shops selling essential commodities would remain open between 5 am and 2 pm only. KDMC Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi issued the order to this effect, which will be implemented from Friday.

The order is applicable for shops selling essential goods, milk and dairy products, grocery fruits and vegetables. However, medical shops, hospitals, clinics and LPG gas centres have the option of operating round the clock, the order said.

Meanwhile, five persons tested positive on Thursday in the KDMC limits, which took the total number of such cases to 43, including two deaths so far, officials said. Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal issued an order on Thursday saying that the COVID-19 patients should be treated only at the two specified government-run hospitals in the city.

"If private hospitals are found treating these patients, they will face action," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN makes new appeal for women, hard-hit by virus job losses

The United Nations called Thursday for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty. Although COVID-19 m...

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020