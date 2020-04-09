Assam woman arrested for inflammatory social media post

A woman was arrested from Hailakandi district in south Assam on Thursday for spreading inflammatory content on social media, police said. A case was registered against the woman at the Lala police station.

She was interrogated and released on a PR Bond and asked to appear again after a week, a police officer said. Declining to give the details of her post, the police officer said that it was regarding some persons in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.