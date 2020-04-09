Fighting COVID 19: Know who works round the clock to make masks for all

While the whole world is locked down after the coronavirus outbreak, 15 women of a Delhi based NGO are working round the clock to make masks in order to cater to the needs of the distressed people.

"We have 15 members and make 1,200 masks per day. In our unit, we maintain social distancing and provide gloves and masks for the staff and diligently follow the guidelines prescribed," Imran Khan, a member from Goonj Foundation, told ANI. The masks are being made of cotton which sandwiches the fusing paper. Apart from masks, the NGO is also giving grocery kits which include wheat, rice, and spices.

Talking about the health of the woman volunteers, Khan said: "Health of all members is our focus. We focus on boosting the immunity of the workers. Before the commencement of work, we sanitize the area. It is mandatory for all workers to work wearing masks and gloves." The philanthropic organization started with making 400-500 masks daily but now they have reached the figure of 1200 masks and in the next 2-3 days, they are planning to achieve the target of 1,500 masks per day.

Woman volunteer Neelam feels delighted to be able to help the poor in this time of crisis by making masks for distressed people. Echoing similar sentiment, another woman volunteer Sudha Mishra said: "I feel satisfied when I do this work because, with our hard work, we can save even 100 people. If it requires more hard work, then we are willing to do it. We just want to save lives."

It is an NGO started by Magsaysay awardee Anshu Gupta. The Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing face masks compulsory in the national capital for anyone stepping out of the house.

(With inputs from agencies.)

