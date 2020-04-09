Four minor sisters drown in pond in Chhattisgarh

In a tragic incident, four minor sisters drowned in a small pond at a village in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district on Thursday, police said. Their bodies were found floating in the pond of their village Ravas under the Kanker police station area at around 10 am by local residents who then informed the police, an official here said.

The deceased were identified as Bhumika Netam (3), Narmada (6), Girja (9) and Netra (11), all siblings, he said. As per preliminary information, the incident happened when the parents of the victims had gone to pick mahua fruits near the village.

But how all children reached the pond is yet to be ascertained, he said. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh - Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased - for the bereaved family, a government statement said..

