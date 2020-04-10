Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Cong slams Sawant's Ayurveda treatment for COVID-19 cases

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:25 IST
Goa: Cong slams Sawant's Ayurveda treatment for COVID-19 cases

The Congress on Friday reacted strongly to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's claim that Ayurveda would be used to treat COVID-19 patients in the state. Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat warned the state government that Goans should not be used as "guinea pigs".

Taking to Twitter, Kamat said, "Use of Ayurveda for #Covid19. Has GOI Health Ministry and IEC approved the medicines? Has @moayush got approval from @WHO for such treatment? Will @goacm reveal details of claims made by him? Let us not use Goans as Guinea Pigs." Sawant had claimed COVID-19 patients and suspects who are quarantined are being treated with Ayurveda and allopathy. The Goa Forward Party contested the Chief Minister's claim on Thursday.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai had tweeted, saying, "While I do acknowledge the benefits of #Ayurveda, I'm forced to ask what treatment @goacm gave to #covid19 patients." "What scientific basis does this have? What medical study supports this? Is some kind of experiment being done on #goemkars (Goans)?" Goa has six active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at a special hospital near here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO processes 1.37 lakh withdrawal claims under EPF Scheme to fight Covid-19

Employees Provident Fund Organisation EPFO, a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Labour Employment has processed about 1.37 lakh claims across the country disbursing an amount of Rs. 279.65 crore under a new provision especially fo...

Delayed summer silver lining for cooling product makers amid lockdown: CEAMA

Delayed summer is proving to be a silver lining for the consumer durables and appliances industry after a washout March and April key months for the sale of cooling products such as air conditioners, according to an industry body. The ongo...

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he feels lockdown should go on, state cabinet will decide today on extension

Eds Correcting alert to say CM wants lockdown to go on Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he feels lockdown should go on, state cabinet will decide today on extension....

Squash ace Ghosal uses lockdown break to become "nutrition expert"

Its never too bad to possess a second skill in times of lockdown as Indias squash ace Saurav Ghosal is finding out while completing a certified course in nutrition. Squash demands supreme fitness and Ghosal is as fit as they get. What you ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020