Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 municipal wards in city to be sealed for 14 days: Official

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:05 IST
2 municipal wards in city to be sealed for 14 days: Official

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI): Two municipal wards here would be sealed for 14 days in view of five coronavirus cases detected in the two areas, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner B H AnilKumar said on Friday. The wards are Bapuji Nagar and Padarayanapura.

"We will do it (seal) the two areas for that much time (14 days)," Kumar told PTI. Earlier speaking to reporters, he said people would not be allowed to venture out. If they violate the regulations, criminal cases would be filed against them, he said.

"We are pretty sure that people won't defy the rule," he said. Besides these two areas, no other area has been chosen for total seal-down, Kumar clarified.

Mayor M Gautham Kumar told PTI that the reason behind sealing the two wards is that these are thickly populated areas and people there were defying the lockdown. "It was difficult to control people there," the Mayor said.

According to the Palike officials, nobody would be permitted to venture out as the essential goods would be supplied at their doorstep. The BBMP has built two entry and exit gates in these areas, which are in close proximity, he said adding that there would be door-to-door screening of people living in the areas.

According to the bulletin issued by the BBMP commissioner on his Twitter handle on Thursday, 69 positive cases have come to fore in which 16 patients recovered completely till Thursday while there was one death. As many as 2,490 persons were screened, of which 33 were referred for further tests, the regular bulletin issued by the BBMP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

War-torn Yemen reports first coronavirus case

War-torn Yemen reported its first case of coronavirus Friday in a southern province under the control of the government, raising fears of an outbreak in a country with few resources left to respond. The announcement comes on the second day ...

Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt

As the European Union hammered out an emergency economic package this week for countries reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutch held true to their reputation for thriftiness by refusing to support a plea by southern members to take o...

Jakarta imposes partial lockdown as virus cases surge

Soldiers and police hit the streets of Indonesias capital Jakarta Friday to enforce its toughest social-distancing rules yet as coronavirus infections surge and critics warn of a looming public-health disaster. Violators face heavy fines an...

COVID-19: Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official.

COVID-19 Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020